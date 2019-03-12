Push for broader LGBT rights slowed by GOP’s non-support

NEW YORK (AP) — Congress will soon consider a comprehensive LGBT nondiscrimination bill, but it could well be doomed by lack of Republican support.

The LGBT rights movement’s top legislative priority will be introduced on Wednesday.

The Equality Act would add gender identity and sexual orientation to existing federal nondiscrimination laws covering such realms as employment, housing, education, and public spaces and services.

Twenty mostly Democratic-run states already have comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for LGBT people, comparable to what the Equality Act would mandate nationally.

The other 30 states — where Republicans hold full or partial power — have balked at taking that step

That illustrates how the debate over LGBT rights is as polarized along partisan lines as those on abortion, climate change and other hot button issues.