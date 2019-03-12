Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police seek information in off-campus killing of USC student

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police and the family of a University of Southern California student killed during an off-campus robbery attempt have urged anyone with information to call investigators.

Authorities say 21-year-old Victor McElhaney was shot Sunday after leaving a market with friends.

Police Capt. Billy Hayes said during a Tuesday news conference that detectives are searching for three or four male suspects who fled in a newer model, dark-colored sedan.

The victim’s mother, Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette McElhaney, described her son as an inquisitive young man and a talented drummer who believed music could heal the world.

She said she doesn’t want him to be remembered as a homicide statistic.

His father, Clarence McElhaney, tearfully urged anyone with information to speak up.

Associated Press

