Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Outcry over Trump’s cuts to Medicare hospital payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump pledged not to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid.

Once in the White House, Trump reneged on his promise not to cut Medicaid for low-income people. Now he’s being criticized for steep Medicare payment cuts to hospitals proposed in his new budget.

The head of a major hospital association says in a blog that the impact on care for seniors would be “devastating.”

“Hospitals are less and less able to cover the cost of care for Medicare patients; it is no time to gut Medicare,” says Chip Kahn of the Federation of American Hospitals.

The budget calls for $845 billion over 10 years in Medicare spending reductions. The White House says that doesn’t reflect benefit cuts but makes better use of taxpayers’ dollars.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

9:18 am
Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

8:29 am
Missing woman with dementia found in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Missing woman with dementia found in Colorado Springs

7:21 am
Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

Missing woman with dementia found in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Missing woman with dementia found in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content