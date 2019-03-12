Oscar Isaac shows off his Spanish in ‘Triple Frontier’

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Isaac is pleased to be making more use of his Spanish in his first Netflix movie, “Triple Frontier .”

The Guatemalan-American star of “Star Wars” and “Ex Machina” plays a former special forces operative leading a dangerous heist in South America in the film, which begins streaming on Wednesday after a weeklong run in theaters.

Isaac says he found his character of Santiago “Pope” Garcia interesting because of his contradictions. He also liked that the movie sheds light on the difficulties that many veterans face after their service has ended.

Regarding the ongoing Hollywood debate of Netflix or theaters, Isaac calls it a “definitely important one” but says that, as a parent, he also appreciates being able to watch good productions from home.