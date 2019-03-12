Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Officers, K9 partners visit girl with inoperable brain tumor

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl with a potentially fatal brain tumor got a boost of support from some furry law enforcement officers.

Emma Mertens loves dogs, so more than 30 human officers with their K9 partners paid Emma a visit at her home in Hartland . The officers came from across southeastern Wisconsin to surprise her last weekend.

West Allis Police Officer Rick Orlowski tells WTMJ-TV that Emma’s eyes “were the size of saucers” when the officers pulled up. He says she couldn’t stop smiling.

Emma has an inoperable diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma tumor, or a DIPG tumor. A family friend had posted a request on social media for people to send photos of their dogs.

Emma’s family says she has since received thousands of letters and photos from around the world.

Associated Press

Associated Press

