Mistrial for Iowa woman charged in ex-boyfriend’s 1992 death

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A hung jury has led to a mistrial in the murder trial of an Iowa woman accused in the 1992 beating death of her former boyfriend.

The Muscatine Journal reports that a judge declared the mistrial Tuesday afternoon when the jury of five women and seven men declared they could not reach a verdict. The jury began deliberating Monday in the trial of 56-year-old Annette Cahill, of Tipton.

Cahill was arrested last year in connection with the 1992 killing of 22-year-old Corey Lee Wieneke, whose body was found in his West Liberty home.

Cahill, who pleaded not guilty, has no criminal history and works for a company that helps train police officers. She has said Wieneke was her best friend and denied any involvement in his death.

Information from: Muscatine Journal, http://www.muscatinejournal.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
2:25 pm
State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations
2:13 pm
Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash
1:21 pm
