Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Missouri woman accused of killing boyfriend acting out scene

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman is accused of accidentally killing her boyfriend as they acted out a movie scene involving a gun, only to have the gun go off.

Kalesha Marie Peterson of Fulton is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of David Dalton.

Peterson called 911 Thursday night and officers found Dalton in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Peterson told investigators that the two were watching a movie and drinking when Dalton suggested they play out a movie scene involving a firearm. Police did not identify the movie.

Police say that in addition to drinking, Peterson was taking several prescription medications.

Peterson is jailed and does not yet have a listed attorney.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

2:25 pm
State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations
Covering Colorado

State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations

2:13 pm
Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Covering Colorado

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash

1:21 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations
Covering Colorado

State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Covering Colorado

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content