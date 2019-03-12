Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher; Boeing falls again

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Google’s parent company Alphabet added 1.8 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp rose 1.3 percent.

Another slide in Boeing weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing lost 3 percent as more of its 737 Max 8 jets are idled following the second crash involving the jet model in less than five months.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,789.

The Dow fell 36 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,618. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,576.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.62 percent.

Associated Press

