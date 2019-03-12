Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man charged with bringing gun to school after call from son

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man showed up at a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher had pushed him.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Christopher Freeman was arrested Monday afternoon at Bear Lakes Middle School and charged with aggravated assault, possessing a weapon on school property and disturbing the peace.

Palm Beach County School District police say Freeman’s son had video-called him in tears, saying a teacher had “slammed him.” Freeman told police he then saw an adult grab the boy before the call ended.

A police officer met with Freeman when he arrived at the school. The officer reported seeing what appeared to be a gun sticking out of Freeman’s pants, prompting a school lockdown. Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

2:25 pm
State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations
Covering Colorado

State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations

2:13 pm
Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Covering Colorado

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash

1:21 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations
Covering Colorado

State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Covering Colorado

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content