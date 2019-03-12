Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kentucky governor signs concealed carry bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation allowing adults to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training has been signed into law by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

The Republican governor signed the bill Monday. Under the legislation, Kentuckians age 21 and up who are able to lawfully possess a firearm can conceal their weapons without a license. It takes effect in late June.

State lawmakers approved the bill earlier this month. Bevin has said most Kentuckians support it.

Previously, a mandated permit required gun safety training and a fee. Among other things, the bill’s opponents had objected to dropping the training requirement as a condition for carrying concealed weapons.

Supporters said the measure makes no changes governing where and when people can possess concealed weapons.

___

The legislation is Senate Bill 150.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

11:25 am
County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’
Covering Colorado

County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’

11:23 am
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

11:00 am
Colorado Springs food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’
Covering Colorado

County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

Scroll to top
Skip to content