Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jury to be picked for police killing of unarmed black teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jury selection is about to get underway in a Harrisburg courtroom in the case of a white police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black teen in western Pennsylvania last summer.

The jurors will be taken to Allegheny County for the trial next week of Michael Rosfeld.

He’s the former East Pittsburgh officer accused of criminal homicide for the June death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case.

The defense lawyer for the 30-year-old Rosfeld has said the officer was in fear and argues the shooting was justified.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

4:55 am
19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

11:56 pm
Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

10:33 pm
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

Scroll to top
Skip to content