Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge orders community service for man who burned animal

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida judge ordered a 19-year-old to serve five years of probation and community service as punishment for setting a caged animal on fire and feeding it to his dogs.

Prosecutors had sought jail time for Roberto Hernandez after the acts were caught on surveillance video, saying the animal was a stray cat and calling it a “brutal case.”

The Miami Herald reported that Circuit Judge Nushin Sayfie said she believed Hernandez, who claimed the animal was actually a rabid raccoon that reportedly had been attacking farm animals.

Sayfie said that although she doesn’t think a raccoon should be treated that way, she based her decision on Hernandez’s age and the fact that prosecutors rarely seek such jail sentences for first-time offenders charged with third-degree felonies.

Hernandez had no prior criminal history.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’
Covering Colorado

County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’

11:23 am
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

11:00 am
New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday
News

New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday

10:23 am
County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’
Covering Colorado

County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday
News

New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday

Scroll to top
Skip to content