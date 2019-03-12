Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Israeli bank to pay $195M for US tax-avoidance scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of Israel’s largest banks has agreed to pay $195 million for helping U.S. citizens avoid paying taxes by stashing their assets in offshore accounts.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Ltd. and two subsidiaries acknowledged guilt Tuesday in a deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice filed in a California court.

The bank has more than 4,000 employees and a Los Angeles branch.

In court documents, Mizrahi-Tefahot acknowledged that from 2002 until 2012 it conspired with U.S. clients to avoid taxes on assets and securities by opening and maintaining offshore accounts under false or code names or through foreign entities.

The bank agreed to pay the government $53 million in restitution, plus the $24 million in fees it earned from the transactions and a $118 million fine.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

8:32 pm
Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

8:31 pm
Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

8:02 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

Scroll to top
Skip to content