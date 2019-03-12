Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Houston earns praise for efforts to combat human trafficking

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s approach to tackling the problem of human trafficking has garnered praise from federal officials and interest from cities from around the country hoping to copy its success.

While human trafficking is typically viewed as only a law enforcement issue, the city in 2015 also began focusing on it through a non-law enforcement lens.

Houston has used a variety of approaches, including using its restaurant inspectors and health clinics to identify and help potential victims.

The city this week is hosting a two-day meeting with officials and law enforcement authorities from more than 10 cities around the country to discuss how Houston has dealt with human trafficking and how those lessons can be applied in other communities.

Associated Press

Damaging winds and blizzard conditions on Wednesday
Damaging winds and blizzard conditions on Wednesday

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

CSPD and shelters prepare to help homeless ahead of storm
CSPD and shelters prepare to help homeless ahead of storm

