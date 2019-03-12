Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
House passes 4 bills targeting Russia, Putin’s wealth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House has passed a series of bills pushing back on the Russian government over corruption, human rights abuses and aggression.

The legislation demands accountability for the slaying of a Russian opposition leader, prohibits recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, calls for investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s finances and requests assessments of Russian influence campaigns.

All four passed Tuesday with overwhelming Republican support.

Countering Russian aggression has quickly become a foreign policy priority for the newly Democratic-controlled House. Critics of President Donald Trump say his administration is not doing enough to counter Russian aggression and say Congress is obligated to step in.

It’s unclear if any of the measures passed Tuesday will be taken up by the Senate.

Associated Press

Associated Press

