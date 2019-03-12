Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Gene-edited food quietly arrives in restaurant cooking oil

NEW YORK (AP) — Somewhere in the Midwest, a restaurant is frying foods with oil made from gene-edited soybeans. That’s according to the maker of the oil, which says it’s the first U.S. commercial use of a gene-edited food product.

Calyxt says its oil has no trans fats and a longer shelf life than other soybean oils. Whether demand builds remains to be seen, but the milestone signals gene editing’s potential to alter foods without the controversy of conventional GMOs.

Unlike conventional GMOs, which are made by injecting DNA from another organism, gene editing lets scientists snip out or add genes responsible for specific traits.

Calyxt and others say their gene-edited foods aren’t GMOs since they could theoretically be made with traditional breeding.

Consumer advocacy groups say regulators should approve gene-edited foods on a case-by-case basis.

Associated Press

