Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former Trump adviser Flynn asks for further sentencing delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn say he doesn’t want to be sentenced yet because he has more cooperation to offer.

Flynn is expected to be a witness in a trial later this year in Virginia related to foreign lobbying work. He asked Tuesday for a sentencing date to be pushed off into the future.

Flynn was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying to the FBI but asked for a postponement so he could continue cooperating and earn credit toward a lighter sentence.

Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s took no position on Flynn’s request but said they viewed his cooperation as effectively complete.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

8:32 pm
Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

8:31 pm
Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

8:02 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

Scroll to top
Skip to content