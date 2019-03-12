Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Feds issue subpoena after derailed North Carolina election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors investigating potential election crimes are digging into a North Carolina congressional race that’s still undecided and being rerun this year after last year’s contest was deemed tainted.

The state elections board on Tuesday provided a grand jury subpoena it received showing the U.S. Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section in Washington, D.C., is conducting a criminal investigation. The subpoena demands that a grand jury receive documents related to an investigation into North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

The elections board heard evidence last month that a political operative working for Republican candidate Mark Harris in rural Bladen County collected mail-in ballots, making votes vulnerable to being changed or discarded.

The elections board ordered a new election. Harris isn’t running again in the race that opens with candidate filing this week.

Associated Press

