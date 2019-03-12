Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Feds charge Georgia woman with supporting cyber caliphate

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York have charged a 20-year-old Georgia woman with conspiring to support the Islamic State.

Kim Anh Vo was arrested Tuesday and scheduled to appear in federal court in Augusta on charges of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

It was not immediately clear whether she had a defense attorney.

Authorities said Vo joined an online group called the United Cyber Caliphate that pledged allegiance to Islamic State Group and spread propaganda on its behalf.

Prosecutors said Vo recruited members to the group to assist in hacking efforts.

They said the group published so-called “kill lists” containing the names of American soldiers and State Department officials.

One list included the names and address of more than 3,600 people in the New York City area.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

12:34 pm
Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

12:03 pm
Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

11:33 am
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

Scroll to top
Skip to content