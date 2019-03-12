Feds charge 50 in widespread US college admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities who accused dozens of super-wealthy parents of paying bribes to get their kids into elite U.S. colleges say the investigation isn’t over.

Big names such as actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin headline the list of some 50 people charged in documents released Tuesday that describe a scheme to cheat the admissions process at eight sought-after schools.

“Desperate Housewives” star Huffman posted a $250,000 bond Tuesday after an appearance in federal court in Los Angeles.

It was unclear when the “Full House” star Loughlin would turn herself in. Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was released in Los Angeles after posting a $1 million bond.

Huffman and Giannulli are scheduled to reappear in court March 29 in Boston.