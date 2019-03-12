Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Federal appeals court OKs Ohio law aimed at abortion funding

CINCINNATI (AP) — A divided federal appeals court has upheld an Ohio anti-abortion law that blocks public money for Planned Parenthood.

The Tuesday ruling by the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling and could result in an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Ohio law targeted funding that Planned Parenthood receives through the state’s health department. That money is mostly from the federal government and supports education and prevention programs.

The law bars such funds from entities that perform or promote abortions.

Phone and email messages were left with Planned Parenthood seeking comment.

A three-judge panel of the court had agreed with the lower-court ruling, prompting then-Attorney General Mike DeWine last year to seek a full-court hearing. The Republican took office this year as governor.

Associated Press

