Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-priest defrocked for sex abuse found dead in Nevada home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defrocked Roman Catholic priest from New Jersey has been found dead in his new home in a suburb of Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that 70-year-old John Capparelli was found dead Saturday in his kitchen in Henderson with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Capparelli was one of more than 180 priests named by New Jersey’s five dioceses last month as having credible accusations of sexual abuse against him.

Henderson Police say Capparelli’s body was found Saturday morning after officers conducted a welfare check and said he died of “suspicious circumstances.”

Nicole Charlton with the coroner’s office says the death has been ruled a homicide.

Officer Katrina Rothmeyer declined Tuesday to say whether police have a suspect or whether someone broke into Capparelli’s home.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations
Covering Colorado

State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations

2:13 pm
Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Covering Colorado

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash

1:21 pm
Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game
Colorado Sports

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

1:19 pm
State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations
Covering Colorado

State issuing refunds for tax overpayments on vehicle registrations

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Covering Colorado

Denver resident among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game
Colorado Sports

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

Scroll to top
Skip to content