Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Confederate statue being removed in North Carolina city

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A construction crew is preparing to take down a Confederate statue in a North Carolina city, a rare move in a state where such monuments are largely protected by law.

Two cranes were set up on either side of the statue in Winston-Salem and traffic is blocked on a main downtown thoroughfare Tuesday morning.

At one point, a worker on a cherry picker was raised up to the top of the statue and appeared to be looking at how to attach a chain or harness.

Winston-Salem argued it had more leeway than other North Carolina cities because the old courthouse property had passed into private hands. A 2015 North Carolina law all but prohibits the permanent removal of Confederate statues from public land.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

8:29 am
Colorado Springs police looking for missing woman with dementia
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing woman with dementia

7:21 am
Rock thrown from overpass kills Texas woman
News

Rock thrown from overpass kills Texas woman

7:05 am
Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

Colorado Springs police looking for missing woman with dementia
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing woman with dementia

Rock thrown from overpass kills Texas woman
News

Rock thrown from overpass kills Texas woman

Scroll to top
Skip to content