Cohen lawyer sends letter to Congress clarifying pardon talk

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen’s lawyer has sent a letter to the head of the House Oversight Committee clarifying Cohen’s testimony that he never sought a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Michael Monico tells congressman Elijah Cummings in the letter that Cohen had asked his lawyer to explore the possibility of a pardon before Cohen left a joint-defense agreement and turned against Trump last June.

Monico writes that Cohen’s public committee testimony last month “could have been clearer and more complete.” In the letter Tuesday, he denied Trump’s assertion on Twitter that Cohen personally asked him for a pardon.

Trump’s former lawyer, Cohen declared Feb. 27 that “I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from President Trump.”

Cohen is slated to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.