Autopsy: George Foreman’s daughter died by suicide in Texas

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas medical examiner confirms that Freeda George Foreman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman, died by suicide.

Emergency crews found the 42-year-old woman while responding to a suburban Houston home on Friday. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences listed her official cause of death on its website Tuesday.

George Foreman tweeted Sunday night: “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.”

She followed in her father’s footsteps and spent a brief time as a boxer. Her father says when she told him she wanted to box, he told her to get a degree first, and she did.

Freeda Foreman was 5-1 in her boxing career, which spanned 17 months from 2000 to 2001.

Associated Press

Associated Press

