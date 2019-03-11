Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wyoming-based ‘West-Mex’ chain marks 50 with redesign, truck

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming-based fast-food chain is acknowledging its roots for its 50th anniversary.

Taco John’s has grown to nearly 400 locations in 26 states since two businessmen bought the franchise rights to a food-trailer business in 1969.

The “West-Mex” fast-food chain is still based in Cheyenne. For its 50th anniversary, Taco John’s plans to renovate one of its Cheyenne locations.

New menu options, including a bigger burrito and enchiladas for dinner, are in the works, along with new logos and packaging.

CEO Jim Creel tells the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle the company also will introduce a food truck. Taco John’s got started as a taco trailer at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1968.

The company employs about 250 people in Cheyenne.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

