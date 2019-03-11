Uber driver pleads guilty to kidnapping sleeping passenger

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who drove for Uber in New York City has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman who fell asleep inside his vehicle.

Harbir Parmar pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday in U.S. District Court.

The kidnapping happened in February 2018 after the woman requested a ride from Manhattan to her home in White Plains, New York.

Prosecutors said Parmar groped the woman in the back seat and changed the address of her destination.

He eventually left her on the side of a highway in Connecticut after she asked to be taken to a police station.

Parmar also pleaded guilty to wire fraud for overcharging riders by inputting false information about their destinations. Prosecutors said the fraud amounted to thousands of dollars.

Parmar faces up to life in prison at his June 24 sentencing.