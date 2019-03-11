Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump’s ‘MAGAnomics’ gets a thumbs-down from Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling his record $4.7 trillion budget proposal a bold next step for the country as it experiences what he says is an “economic miracle.”

The plan lays out deep cuts to health care and other domestic spending while forecasting optimistic economic growth to bring the budget into balance in 15 years.

For now, the plan pushes the federal deficit past $1 trillion for the first time in a decade. Trump is seeking a huge increase in defense spending and more than $8 billion for his border wall with Mexico. Another confrontation with Congress over the border wall seems assured.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting Trump’s plan as “cruel and shortsighted” and “a roadmap to a sicker, weaker America.”

