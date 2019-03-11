Trump budget previews campaign agenda of reruns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving little indication in his latest budget proposal of any new policy ambitions for the coming two, or six, years.

Trump’s budget plan increases spending on his border wall and the military but is light on fresh ideas heading into his re-election campaign. His budget for the next fiscal year largely focuses on deep spending cuts and pushing more money toward established goals such as his long-promised wall, improving care of veterans and combating opioid abuse.

Trump’s latest budget offers an early window into his upcoming campaign. He may soon face questions about how he will frame his 2020 pitch to voters.

Allies argue that fulfilling many of his 2016 promises — and presenting a contrast with Democrats — will be an effective argument.