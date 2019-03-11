Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Suspect in death of woman found in trunk will stay in jail

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man will remain behind bars on charges of kidnapping a woman outside a Boston nightclub who was later found dead in the trunk of his car.

Louis Coleman, of Providence, appeared Monday in Boston’s federal court to face a charge of kidnapping resulting in death. His public defender says Coleman has agreed to remain held without bail and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Coleman is charged in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. She disappeared after celebrating her birthday at a Boston club Feb. 24. Her body was found four days later in the trunk of the car Coleman was driving during a police stop in Delaware.

Authorities say she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Coleman faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

Associated Press

