Shooting at Phoenix care facility where rape occurred

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a shooting has occurred outside a long-term care facility in Phoenix where an incapacitated woman was raped last year.

Authorities say one person was detained at the scene Monday.

Hacienda HealthCare officials said in a statement the suspect is an employee’s ex-spouse who showed up armed around 5:30 a.m.

An off-duty officer shot the suspect, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Hacienda, the shooting happened in a parking lot. They say the suspect never entered any building or had contact with any residents.

The facility is staffed with off-duty police officers.

Officials say the shooting was captured on a security camera. The footage will be turned over to police.

Hacienda has been struggling since news surfaced that a patient was raped and then gave birth in December.

Associated Press

