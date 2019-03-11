Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Senators seek briefing on journalist, activist surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee are requesting an unclassified briefing on a database kept by Customs and Border Protection that tracked journalists and others in a large migrant caravan last fall.

The committee’s chairman, Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and its ranking Democrat, Ron Wyden of Oregon, sent a letter Monday to the head of the agency asking to be briefed by Thursday.

Customs and Border Protection compiled data on dozens of people that included passport and social media photos. The database had information on journalists, organizers of the caravan “instigators” and activists.

Customs and Border Protection officials say the department’s independent watchdog is looking into the database, and stress that journalists are not targeted based on their occupation or reporting.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Isolated showers for now, bigger rain and snow Wednesday
Weather

Isolated showers for now, bigger rain and snow Wednesday

4:42 pm
Chef Boyardee recalls chicken and rice products
News

Chef Boyardee recalls chicken and rice products

4:23 pm
Aurora’s Ethiopian community mourn crash victims
Covering Colorado

Aurora’s Ethiopian community mourn crash victims

4:06 pm
Isolated showers for now, bigger rain and snow Wednesday
Weather

Isolated showers for now, bigger rain and snow Wednesday

Chef Boyardee recalls chicken and rice products
News

Chef Boyardee recalls chicken and rice products

Aurora’s Ethiopian community mourn crash victims
Covering Colorado

Aurora’s Ethiopian community mourn crash victims

Scroll to top
Skip to content