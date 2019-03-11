Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Restrictions placed on bishops accused of sexual harassment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Catholic church officials say they are imposing ministerial restrictions on two former bishops accused of sexual harassment.

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori announced the action Monday.

He says officials have completed an investigation into claims that former West Virginia bishop Michael J. Bransfield sexually harassed adults and committed financial improprieties.

Bransfield won’t be allowed to perform any priestly or episcopal ministry in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston pending the final assessment of the Holy See.

Lori also says former bishop Gordon Bennett is prohibited from any priestly or episcopal ministry duties in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

Bennett served in Baltimore, Maryland and in Mandeville, Jamaica. He resigned in 2006 after being accused of sexually harassing a young adult.

Associated Press

