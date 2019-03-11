Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Trooper is stabbed, fatally shoots man in struggle

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a trooper shot and killed a man who stabbed the trooper during a struggle.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the trooper was taken to a shock trauma center after the shooting Monday in Westminster, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore. The trooper’s condition wasn’t immediately disclosed.

The man suspected of stabbing the trooper was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the trooper encountered the suspect around 8 a.m. after responding to a property destruction report by a caller who said a man was armed with a knife. Police say the suspect stabbed the trooper during a struggle, before the trooper shot him.

The races of the trooper and suspect weren’t immediately released.

