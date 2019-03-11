Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

No one badly hurt when small plane crashes into Kansas house

BENTON, Kan. (AP) — A pilot and passenger walked away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed into a home in Kansas.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in Benton. Officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff at nearby Lloyd Stearman Field.

The plane struck the front porch of a home. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was in the home.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the pilot and a passenger told emergency crews they had only minor injuries.

The Eagle says the dark green plane has “U.S. Army” written in yellow letters on its wing.

Benton is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Wichita.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search

3:37 pm
Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened
Covering Colorado

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened

3:10 pm
Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

2:22 pm
Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened
Covering Colorado

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

Scroll to top
Skip to content