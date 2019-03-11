Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Moviegoers gets to see ‘Captain Marvel’ in the flesh

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Moviegoers in New Jersey got a surprise visit over the weekend from a super-hero.

Actress Brie Larson, star of “Captain Marvel,” appeared at a movie theater Saturday night in Clifton, New Jersey, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of New York.

The North Jersey Record reports theater patrons at the AMC Theater initially didn’t seem to notice Larson, who was dressed in a Captain Marvel sweat suit. But soon her appearance caused a stir, and numerous photos posted online showed her posing with fans and even serving popcorn from a concession stand.

Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero movie became one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman during its historic opening weekend , according to studio estimates Sunday.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered
News

Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered

5:35 am
Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured
Covering Colorado

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

4:27 am
Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

10:41 pm
Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered
News

Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured
Covering Colorado

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content