Mom arrested after pulling up to hospital with dead daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators say a woman pulled up to a hospital in Orlando asking for help for her 11-year-old daughter, but she was already dead from multiple stab wounds.

Then, they say she pulled a knife on hospital workers.

Officials say 28-year-old Rose Alcides Rivera was arrested Sunday morning and charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Aleyda Rivera.

Hospital workers told investigators the mother became “argumentative” with hospital staff before producing a knife. Hospital security detained her.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Winnie Palmer Hospital was briefly locked down and the main entrance remained closed during the incident.

Officials are trying to determine when and where the child was killed.

Associated Press

