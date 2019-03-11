Milwaukee hopes to shed ‘Rust Belt’ label as DNC’s host city

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s pick as host to the 2020 Democratic National Convention will give the city on the shores of Lake Michigan the chance to show the world it’s shedding its Rust Belt image.

State and local officials who successfully lobbied to get the DNC to Milwaukee see a city on the rise. A flurry of construction is reshaping a once-dilapidated downtown.

That includes the NBA Bucks’ new arena, where the convention will be held, and about $5 billion in construction projects in and around downtown.

It’s been difficult to shake the Rust Belt image because manufacturing has long been part of Milwaukee’s identity. But that’s dwindling. Milwaukee author John Gurda says the city is now much more economically diverse.

Milwaukee is also known for being the home of famed motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson.

Associated Press

