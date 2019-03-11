Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man who allegedly threatened Google arrested in California

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A man who said he drove cross-country to confront Google officials has been arrested in California with three baseball bats in his car’s trunk.

Police in Mountain View, the San Francisco-area city where Google’s based, were warned by two other agencies that Kyle Long was on his way and arrested him Sunday on suspicion of making criminal threats. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say the 33-year-old Waterville, Maine, man was upset because his YouTube channel had been shut down. He allegedly told his hometown police that he’d get violent if his Google confrontation didn’t go well.

Google owns YouTube.

Last April, a video maker with a grudge over YouTube policies, Nasim Aghdam, shot and wounded three people at the YouTube campus in San Bruno before shooting herself.

Associated Press

