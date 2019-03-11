Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Leaders invite NATO secretary-general to address Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of both parties are inviting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (yenz STOHL’-ten’-burg) to address a joint meeting of Congress next month around the 70th anniversary of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Congressional officials say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is inviting Stoltenberg with agreement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The bipartisan show of support for NATO comes after President Donald Trump has questioned U.S. support for the alliance. Trump has complained that other countries don’t pay their fair share to protect against threats, such as Russian aggression.

Each NATO country spends money on its own military capabilities in an effort to lessen dependence on the U.S. for defense. Stoltenberg has said that some NATO allies will spend an additional $100 billion by the end of 2020.

Associated Press

