Judge’s order could shed light on death of Russian in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Medical Examiner’s office is debating whether to appeal a judge’s order to release all files relating to the 2015 death of Russian oligarch Mikhail Lesin in a Washington hotel room.

Intense speculation and conspiracy theories have surrounded the Lesin case from the start.

Police and the medical examiner concluded that Lesin died alone from multiple drunken falls during a three-day drinking binge. But skeptics have persistently questioned that conclusion, leading to multiple online theories that the former top lieutenant to Russian President Vladimir Putin had been killed to keep him from cooperating with the Justice Department.

The court ruling has added momentum to persistent calls to reopen the case. That scrutiny seems certain to intensify if the medical examiner is indeed forced to release the full Lesin files.