Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Honda to recall around 1M vehicles with dangerous air bags

DETROIT (AP) — Honda will be recalling about 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver’s air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous.

Documents posted Monday by Canadian safety regulators show that Honda is recalling many of its most popular models for a second time. The models are from as old as 2001 and as recent as 2010.

Canadian documents say about 84,000 vehicles are involved, and that number is usually over 10 times higher in the United States.

Honda wouldn’t comment Monday, and a message was left for the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking comment after business hours.

Owners will be told to take their vehicles to dealers to have the inflator replaced.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Team manager honored for his work
Covering Colorado

Team manager honored for his work

5:56 pm
Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges

5:28 pm
Pueblo Police say response times are improving
News

Pueblo Police say response times are improving

5:26 pm
Team manager honored for his work
Covering Colorado

Team manager honored for his work

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges

Pueblo Police say response times are improving
News

Pueblo Police say response times are improving

Scroll to top
Skip to content