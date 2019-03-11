Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Harlem Globetrotters DJ arrested for sex abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police have arrested a DJ for the Harlem Globetrotters who they say inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.

The Times Union reports Jon Buckner, also known as DJ FullFrame, was arrested Saturday night after the basketball team performed in Syracuse.

The 32-year-old man from Riverdale, Georgia, is facing misdemeanor charges of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Albany police say Buckner touched the girl during a Globetrotters event in Albany on Feb. 10.

Buckner was arraigned Sunday morning and sent to the county jail. A message has been left with the public defender’s office seeking comment.

It’s unclear whether Buckner is an employee of the team or hired for events.

A Globetrotters spokesman says the team is fully cooperating with authorities and will not comment further during the initial investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash
Covering Colorado

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

9:30 am
Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized
News

Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized

8:35 am
Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5
Covering Colorado

Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5

7:48 am
Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash
Covering Colorado

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized
News

Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized

Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5
Covering Colorado

Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5

Scroll to top
Skip to content