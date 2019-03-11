Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-Celtic Jabari Bird makes plea in domestic assault case

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird is awaiting sentencing after making a plea in a case accusing him of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The 24-year-old Bird was released on bail after the hearing Monday pending sentencing May 28.

He pleaded to sufficient facts. The plea is not an admission of guilt but acknowledges a likely conviction at trial.

Bird faced several charges in the alleged attack on the woman in September, including strangulation or suffocation, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The woman said in a statement read in court that the violence started when she accused Bird of cheating.

The woman said “the physical and psychological pain you have caused me will haunt me forever.”

Bird and the woman declined to comment outside court. The Celtics traded Bird in February.

Associated Press

