Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Coach, wife electrocuted while installing new scoreboard

BRISTOL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a high school baseball coach and his wife were electrocuted while installing a new scoreboard at a Florida baseball field to replace one that had been destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Liberty County School Board member Kyle Peddle tells the Tallahassee Democrat that Coach Corey Crum and a few baseball players and parents were putting up the scoreboard Sunday afternoon. He says Crum was in “some kind of lift and he got into an electrical line.”

Peddle, whose son is also on the team, says Crum’s wife Shana came to her husband’s aid and was also electrocuted. The couple’s son Chase was also injured.

Liberty County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that team members were taken to the gym, where grief counselors were available.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered
News

Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered

5:35 am
Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured
Covering Colorado

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

4:27 am
Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

10:41 pm
Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered
News

Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured
Covering Colorado

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content