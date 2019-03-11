Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Arkansas State Sen. Stephanie Flowers: ‘God will judge me’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator who angrily repudiated her senate judiciary colleagues when the committee voted to limit public debate on a gun rights bill has said she stands by her words and won’t apologize for her passion.

Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers said Monday that she has received a massive public positive response to her forceful disagreement over the bill that would have loosened restrictions on the use of deadly force by gun owners.

Senators listened to public comment on the bill for two hours Wednesday when they voted to limit testimony. Flowers argued the public should continue to speak, saying the bill would hurt black communities. The bill failed.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, committee chair Sen. Alan Clark and Sen. President Jim Hendren, all Republicans, said they wouldn’t support a censure.

Associated Press

