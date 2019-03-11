Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Agents seize $77 million of cocaine at New York-area port

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Customs agents have seized the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered at the ports of New York and New Jersey in 25 years.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 3,200 pounds of the drug in 60 packages were seized at Port New York/Newark on Feb. 28. The street value is estimated at about $77 million.

It’s the biggest cocaine seizure at the ports since 1994.

A Customs spokesman says the container was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.

Customs officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash
Covering Colorado

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

9:30 am
Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized
News

Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized

8:35 am
Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5
Covering Colorado

Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5

7:48 am
Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash
Covering Colorado

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized
News

Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized

Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5
Covering Colorado

Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5

Scroll to top
Skip to content