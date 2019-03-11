Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 senators ask judiciary chairman to delay nominee’s hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — California’s two Democratic senators are asking the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone a planned hearing on a Los Angeles lawyer nominated as a federal appeals court judge.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein asked Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham not to move forward with a hearing Wednesday on Kenneth Lee’s nomination to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel, said in a letter with Harris that Lee has repeatedly failed to turn over dozens of controversial writings, including on voting rights, race and civil rights. The senators say his refusal to turn over the documents obstructs the Senate’s vetting process for judicial nominees and suggests Lee “may continue to hold extreme and controversial views” outside the judicial mainstream.

