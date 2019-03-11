Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 California paragliders killed in collision are identified

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have identified two paragliders killed in a midair collision at a San Diego beach.

Police say the men collided and crashed about 75 feet (23 meters) to the cliffs below Saturday near the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

KFMB-TV reports 43-year-old Glenn Bengtsson of Carlsbad and 61-year-old Raul Valerio of Laguna Hills died at the scene.

The two were flying separately when their canopies became entangled and they plunged straight down.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky said Bengtsson was certified to fly on his own. Valerio was working on his certification, but had flown 20 to 25 times.

The crash is under investigation.

Information from: KFMB-TV, http://www.kfmb.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

