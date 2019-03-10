Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wall redux: Trump’s budget sets up another border battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new budget is returning to an old fight over spending on a border wall with Mexico.

The president’s proposal, set for release Monday, also seeks to increase spending for the military but cut back sharply on money for domestic programs in the name of fiscal responsibility.

Trump’s acting budget chief, Russ Vought, says the administration has “prioritized reining in reckless Washington spending.”

Democrats aren’t buying it. The chairman of the House Budget Committee, congressman John Yarmuth of Kentucky, calls the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

Congress’ top Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer, predict that Trump’s latest demand for border wall money will result in another defeat for the president. They say the money would be better spent on rebuilding the country.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

10:41 pm
Colorado’s endangered dairy farms
News

Colorado’s endangered dairy farms

10:00 pm
Rocky Mountain National Park was third most-visited US park
Covering Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park was third most-visited US park

7:14 pm
Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

Colorado’s endangered dairy farms
News

Colorado’s endangered dairy farms

Rocky Mountain National Park was third most-visited US park
Covering Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park was third most-visited US park

Scroll to top
Skip to content